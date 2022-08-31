TigerCash (TCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $387,586.47 and $1.41 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00921792 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.86 or 0.99891875 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

