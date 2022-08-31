Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Down 0.9 %

TIMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 412,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.