Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 6.2%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46). 74,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 65,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.49).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

