Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 85100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.78 million and a PE ratio of -28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

