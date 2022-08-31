TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

