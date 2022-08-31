TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.