Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Tops $48,730.88

Tokenbox (TBX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $48,730.88 and approximately $10.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00133986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

