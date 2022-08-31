Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 8,695 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.