Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 9,444 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

