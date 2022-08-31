Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

