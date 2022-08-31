Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 4,894 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

