Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 560 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVS opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.