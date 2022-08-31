Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CTSH opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.