Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 421 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

SWK stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

