TON Token Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $17,979.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TON Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.
About TON Token
TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.
Buying and Selling TON Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.