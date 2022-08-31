Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

NYSE:TT opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

