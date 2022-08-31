Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treasury Wine Estates

In other Treasury Wine Estates news, insider Timothy Ford 77,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

