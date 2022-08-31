Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter worth $471,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

