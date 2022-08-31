Triatomic Management LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Triatomic Management LP lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

DE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.24. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

