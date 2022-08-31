Triatomic Management LP Invests $844,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Inovio Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 34,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,005. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.