Triatomic Management LP Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triatomic Management LP cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 2.9% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,807. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.