Triatomic Management LP Takes Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 2,175.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 227,547 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 23andMe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME stock traded up 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.24. 50,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,434. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.31.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

