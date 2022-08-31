Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

