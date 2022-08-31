Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

EBOX stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.33. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.80 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £350.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

Insider Transactions at Tritax EuroBox

About Tritax EuroBox

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.