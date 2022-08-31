Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 7,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,534,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
