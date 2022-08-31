Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 7,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,534,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.