Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Triton International Stock Performance

TRTN stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 490,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,303. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Triton International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Triton International by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triton International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.