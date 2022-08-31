Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Price Down 5%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.29. Approximately 2,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.