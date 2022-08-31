trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.42

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 581327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRVG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

trivago Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

