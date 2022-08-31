Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

