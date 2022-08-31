TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,980 shares of company stock worth $130,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

