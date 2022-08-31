Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 847 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. 76,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

