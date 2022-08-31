Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 428,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

