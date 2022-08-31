Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $20.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

