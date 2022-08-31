Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,075,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $20.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,945. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

