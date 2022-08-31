Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 995.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

