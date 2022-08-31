Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.