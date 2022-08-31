Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 2,602 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

COP traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. 159,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

