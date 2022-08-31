Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 6,404 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 184,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,878. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

