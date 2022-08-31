Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,761 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

