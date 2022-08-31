Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

