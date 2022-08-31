Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,045 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,602. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

