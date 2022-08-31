Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $454,553,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 722,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $256.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

