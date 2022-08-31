TrustSwap Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $446,678.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

