Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 49950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$226.40 million and a PE ratio of -17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.