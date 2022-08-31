Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.81

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.81 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 52.65 ($0.64). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.63), with a volume of 7,593,483 shares trading hands.

TLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.76) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.89 ($0.92).

The firm has a market cap of £699.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

