Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,441,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.