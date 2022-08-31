Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,441,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.