U Network Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $347,031.63 and approximately $1.24 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

U Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

