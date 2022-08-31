Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,803 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.