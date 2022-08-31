Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,803 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

