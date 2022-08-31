Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
