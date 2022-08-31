Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

UL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

