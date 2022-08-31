Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,214. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

